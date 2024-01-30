Twitter
Ahead of Budget session, govt calls all-party meeting today

It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Ahead of the Budget session, Centre has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on Tuesday. Notably, this is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address. It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman will equal the record of former PM Morarji Desai when she presents her sixth straight budget.

She is the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, and has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and will present an interim or vote-on-account budget. 

After presenting the upcoming latest budget, she will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.

The new government, which will be formed around June, will come up with a final budget for 2024-25 sometime in July. 

Notably, interim budgets do not contain major policy announcements, but nothing stops the government from taking steps which are necessary to deal with the urgent issues facing the economy.

With inputs from PTI

