Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

After three months of negative growth, industrial production expands by 1.8% in November 2019

The highest growth was recorded by mining, manufacturing sectors, 1.7% and 2.7% respectively, while the electricity sector registered a negative growth of 5% as compared to November 2018.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 08:49 PM IST

After registering negative growth for three consecutive months, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 1.8% in November mainly on account of improvement in the manufacturing sector, government data revealed on Friday.

The highest growth was recorded by mining, manufacturing sectors, 1.7% and 2.7% respectively, while the electricity sector registered a negative growth of 5% as compared to November 2018.

"The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of November 2019 stands at 128.4, which is 1.8% higher as compared to the level in the month of November 2018," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a press release. 

The cumulative growth for the period April-November 2019 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 0.6%, as compared to 5% growth in the same period of 2018-19.

The cumulative growth in mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors during April-November 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018 has been was -0.1%, 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Thirteen out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of November 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The production of capital goods, a barometer of investment, contracted by 8.6%. as compared to a contraction of 4.1% in November 2018.

Infrastructure/Construction Goods registered a contraction of 3.5% in November 2019.

