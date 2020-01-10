After three months of negative growth, industrial production expands by 1.8% in November 2019

The highest growth was recorded by mining, manufacturing sectors, 1.7% and 2.7% respectively, while the electricity sector registered a negative growth of 5% as compared to November 2018.

After registering negative growth for three consecutive months, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 1.8% in November mainly on account of improvement in the manufacturing sector, government data revealed on Friday.

"The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of November 2019 stands at 128.4, which is 1.8% higher as compared to the level in the month of November 2018," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a press release.

The cumulative growth for the period April-November 2019 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 0.6%, as compared to 5% growth in the same period of 2018-19.

The cumulative growth in mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors during April-November 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018 has been was -0.1%, 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Thirteen out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of November 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The production of capital goods, a barometer of investment, contracted by 8.6%. as compared to a contraction of 4.1% in November 2018.

Infrastructure/Construction Goods registered a contraction of 3.5% in November 2019.