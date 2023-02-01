Adani Enterprises calls off FPO, says will return money to investors (file photo)

Adani Enterprises has decided to call off its FPO and it will return the entire Rs 20,000 crore to the investors. The decision comes after the company's shares fell around 30 percent on Wednesday.

"Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today decided in the interest of its subscribers, not to proceed with the FPO of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 Cr of face value Rs 1 each on partly paid-up basis, which was fully subscribed," Adani Enterprises said in a statement.

