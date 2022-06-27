2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh: Price, features, variants and more

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is here. Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N in India today at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ will be available for booking 30th July onwards and the deliveries for the Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season. The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in six variants with two engine and transmission options. When it comes to colour options, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in seven options - Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Royal Gold. The new SUV is loaded to the brim when it comes to features. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design

At the front, the all new Scorpio-N dons fierce cladding and a full-width front grille featuring chrome talons. The grille resembles the one seen on the Mahindra XUV 700. It features signature front double barrel LED headlamps and sting like DRLs encasing the fog lamps. Sequential LED turn indicators add a contemporary touch to the Scorpio-N's design. The new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels provide a better stance to the car.

At the rear, the company has redesigned the tailgate as well along with the new ‘N’ moniker. The windows of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N also gets chrome surrounds. Overall, the Scorpio-N feels like a completely different car.

In terms of dimensions, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 1,197mm wide, 1,870mm tall and 4,662mm long. The SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cabin

When it comes to cabin, Mahindra has completely revamped the interiors of the 2022 Scorpio as it will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats. The second row will also feature AC vents and blower control. The second row passengers will also be able use seat pockets and USB-C charging port as well.

The company has also confirmed that the third-row in the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a bench seat instead of side facing seats like the current model. The bench seats can be folded to create more boot space and the second row seat features one-touch fold and tumble for the passengers to access the third-row.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N adopts some of the features from the Mahindra XUV 700 such as instrument cluster and steering wheel. The new-gen SUV also gets touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and AdrenoX UI. The car also gets a 3D sound system, dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof and multiple drive modes.

The all new Scorpio-N features the highest Command seating in the segment. The car gets leather wrapped dashboard with metal finished dual rails and seats with coee-black

leatherette upholstery.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and transmission

The Scorpio-N gets 2.2-litre diesel engine with 175 PS power and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 200 PS power. Both the engines come with 6-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions equipped with the segment first ‘shift-by-cable’ technology.

The car comes with three driving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip for easy control and smooth riding. Zap for a Mahindra SUV performance. Zoom to amp it up for a more engaging and potent drive quality