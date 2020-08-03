'You'll always be our pride': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh shares childhood memories of Raksha Bandhan

After Neetu Singh's heartfelt letter for brother Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan, his other sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram page and shared a series of childhood photos in which he is surrounded by sisters during the festival. The beautiful memories have Sushant getting pampered by his sister during Raksha Bandhan with rakhis, gifts and sweets being fed to him. There is also a photo clicked during his teen years while getting rakhi from Shweta.

She posted the photo collage with a caption which is too sweet to miss. It read as "Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan".

Check out the post below:

Earlier Shweta had penned an anecdote from their childhood days on her Instagram page. She wrote, "We were always time together, We played, danced, studied, did all sorts of mischiefs, ate, slept, did everything together so much so that people forgot we were 2 separate individuals, they even called us “Gudia-Gulshan” as if we were a single entity (Bhai’s nick was Gulshan and mine Gudia)."

Her post further read as "And when we started going to school, we had to go to different classes. Bhai’s Nursery and my prep classes were in the same building so we managed our 1st year of school pretty well. But then my UKG class was in a different building and his prep classroom remained in the same building, so we got separated."