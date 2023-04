Credit: Filfare/Twitter

Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra, who was the wife of Yash Chopra, passed away at the age of 83. She was Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's mother-in-law.

As per sources, Pamela had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for two weeks. Reports claim that she was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The family or Yash Raj Films are yet to share a statement on her demise.