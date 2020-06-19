Why did they think if I don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide?: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut slams Mahesh Bhatt for comparing Sushant Singh Rajput's death to that of Parveen Babi. After Sushant's death by suicide on Sunday, Bollywood has been divided and people have been calling out the nepotism culture in the industry. During a recent interaction, Kangana spoke at length about her hardships and struggles she faced in the industry. The actor revealed that people asked her to apologise to Roshan family during Hrithik vs Kangana war.

The actor stated, "Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction…you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don’t apologise to you will have nowhere to go. Why did he think if I don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."

Kangana questioned about people calling Sushant and putting these thoughts in his mind too. The Panga actor went on to say, "Were there people calling Sushant? Were there people putting such thoughts into his mind? I have no idea, but obviously, he was in a similar situation. In his interviews, he had said that nepotism cannot co-exist with talent because they don’t allow the right talent to come up. I can relate to it, and hence I am raising questions. I want to know who played the catalyst in this situation?"

The talented actor-filmmaker also made revelations about Sushant's fallout with Aditya Chopra. Ms Ranaut also spoke about rejecting Sultan and its aftermath. She shared, "I know Sushant had a big fallout with Aditya Chopra also. When I refused Sultan, he had threatened he would never work with me. Ever since our industry ganged up on me. I remember so many times feeling lonely and feeling what will happen to me… Why do these privileged people have the power to say that they will never work with someone? It’s your choice if you want or not to work with someone, but why announce it to the world, gang up and make this happen! These privileged lots need to be questioned. They have blood on their hands. They need to answer, and I am ready to go to any extent to expose these people because enough is enough!"