When Lata Mangeshkar refused to accept Filmfare Award for Best Singer, said she did not want...

In 1969, she refused to accept the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award because she wanted to promote fresh talent.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 03:33 PM IST

The entire nation was teary-eyed when the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar left the world. The The Nightingale of India, passed away early on Sunday (February 6, 2022) at the Breech Candy Hospital at the age of 92. 

Lata Mangeshkar has garnered several honours for her voice in the Indian music industry throughout her eight-decade career. Few people are aware that a legendary singer once declined to receive the Filmfare Award. 

In her career spanning over eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar crooned over thousands of songs in several languages. Lata Mangeshkar was always known for her simplicity and strong values. Even when she was at the peak of her career, she never compromised on her principles.

In 1958, she was nominated for the prestigious Filmfare award for her song 'Aaja Re Pardesi' from the movie Madhumati. However, she refused to accept the award because it had a naked lady on it. The organisers then covered the award with a cloth before giving it to her.

Later, in 1969, she made the unusual gesture of giving up the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award because she wanted to promote fresh talent after this, she was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993,  Filmfare Special Awards in 1994 and 2004.

Despite her fame reaching far beyond India, the younger generation might not have had the chance to see her, but her music will always be cherished.

