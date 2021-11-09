Headlines

WATCH: Urvashi Rautela is hotness overload in Swarovski-studded bodycon dress worth Rs 60 lakh

In the videos, while Urvashi Rautela can be seen flaunting her sexy back, it's the gorgeous outfit that had everyone's attention.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 07:34 AM IST

Bollywood diva and fashion icon, Urvashi Rautela, has once again surprised onlookers with her sartorial choice. The 'Sanam Re' star who likes to splurge when it comes to dressing up in chic apparel, comes up with innovative and exuberant looks every time she steps out in public. Additionally, there's no denying that Urvashi Rautela sure has a keen eye for all things fashion and the B-town diva makes sure that she not just follows trends but sets them too! 

Recently, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to share a few reels and a photo sporting a silver and blue bodycon embellished outfit that looked oh-so-wonderful. Soon after Urvashi dropped the videos and the photograph, the posts went viral in no time. In the videos, while Urvashi can be seen flaunting her envious curves and sexy back in the well-fitted, backless attire, it's the gorgeous outfit that had everyone's attention. Designed by ace international designer Micheal Cinco, Urvashi's eye-catching outfit from the designer's Spring-Summer 2022 collection is worth 60 lakh! Yes, you read that right. The outfit, which is an elegant creation, features detailed juxtapositions of fabric and Swarovski crystals.

The actress wore luxe attire for the Filmfare red carpet event and she sure made heads turn in the stunning outfit. Urvashi decided to keep her hair tied up in a high ponytail and accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings. She rounded off her look with matching fabric sock boots embellished with Swarovski crystals.Take a look at the videos and photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela recently announced her upcoming film 'Dil Hain Gray' which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. The actress will also be seen in the bilingual thriller Telugu film 'Black Rose' as a lead. Urvashi also has a crime thriller film lined up opposite Randeep Hooda titled 'Inspector Avinash'. The 'Virgin Bhanupriya' actress is currently shooting for her debut Tamil film opposite Saravana.

