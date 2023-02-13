Search icon
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma at Mumbai reception, Ranveer Singh joins them on dance floor

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani danced the night away at their Mumbai wedding reception on Sunday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends and colleagues on Sunday night. The couple had tied the knot last week in Jaisalmer in the presence of family and close friends with only a few celebs in attendance. To make up for it, they threw a reception bash at a Mumbai hotel upon their return to the city.

On Monday morning, inside pics and videos from the reception surfaced on social media, showing the Bollywood celebs having a grand time. A video from the big night shows the newlyweds dancing the night away in the middle of the dance floor. The choice of song was interesting – Kala Chashma from Sidharth’s film Baar Baar Dekho.

A video shared by fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram shows Sidharth and Kiara – surrounded by other guests – dancing as the DJ plays Kala Chashma. The video was originally posted by Kratika Sengar Dheer on her Instagram Stories. Another video from the night shows Sidharth and Kiara being joined by Ranveer Singh and Raashi Khanna among others on the dance floor. The four actors can be seen dancing to the popular party song Gallaan Goodiyan.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception was held at Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel on Sunday night. Among the attendees of the night were Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Kajol and Aajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Mira Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anupam Kher among others.

The couple had married on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Following this, they visited Sidharth’s family in Delhi and hosted an informal reception for family members in the national capital. On Sunday, they returned to Mumbai for the first time since their wedding.

