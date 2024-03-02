Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE exam at 13, PhD at 24, he is now...

Heroic dog saves friend from drowning in viral video, internet reacts

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Spacecraft captures breathtaking journey back to Earth from space, video goes viral

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Watch: Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir groove to Naatu Naatu at Ambani pre-wedding bash, fans call it ‘historic'

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan perform on Naatu Naatu together at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan groove to Naatu Naatu
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash is a grand affair with Bollywood A-listers in attendance. From Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, everyone is present at the 3-day event. 

On day 2 of the pre-wedding bash, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan were seen performing together. The three Khans of the Bollywood reunited on stage to perform on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. They not only did the hook step of the song together, but were also seen performing each other’s hooksteps of iconic songs. First, they performed the hookstep of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, then Aapni Toh Paathshala, and lastly Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. 

Khans nachoing full clip
byu/AdUnlikely8132 inBollyBlindsNGossip

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen twinning in black kurtas and Pathani salwar, Aamir Khan was seen looking dapper in green kurta which he paired with white pants and black boots. 

Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the ‘historic’ moment. One of the comments read, “The Trimurti of Bollywood on one stage, dancing to Naatu Naatu, the Internet is going to break.” Another wrote, “Historic stuff right here.” Another user commented, “Iconic. 3 kings of Bollywood, The last of the stars sharing stage, doing each other's iconic steps.” Another wrote, “What nostalgia one drives. My 90s-2000s’ heart is full.” 

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen performing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, striking his iconic pose before the 3 Khan took over the stage. The night also saw performances from star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, on day 3, Arijit Singh is reportedly going to perform at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash which is being held at Jamnagar. 

