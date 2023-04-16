Watch: Salman Khan arrives at Baba Siddique's iftar party in black pathani suit, fans applaud his dressing sense

Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui iftar party

Ahead of Eid, politician Baba Siddique holds an iftar party, and it is among the biggest bash of the year. Several Bollywood celebrities, including the star attractions, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend the bash. On Sunday, April 16, the politician held the iftar party at Taj Hotel, Bandra, Mumbai.

Salman Khan made a stylish appearance at the bash and stole the limelight. Other guests who attended the bash include Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star, Pooja Hegde, his father Salim Khan, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan. For the iftar party, Salman Khan wore a black pathani kurta, and he looked dapper in it. Videos of Salman from iftar party are going viral, and netizens are praising his OOTD and his timeless charm.

Viral Bhayani dropped the first glimpse of Salman Khan from Baba Siddique's iftar party on his Instagram, and it went viral instantly. Viral shared the video with the caption, "Bhai Jaan!" Sabke favourite Salman Khan enters the iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique. The crowd goes crazy after seeing their favourite star."

Here's Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui's iftar party

As we said earlier, Khan's glimpse from Iftar went viral in no time. A user called him, "Super handsome." Another netizen wrote, "Mera shezada Salman." A netizen wrote, "His dressing sense is always perfect but his film's heroine showed poor dressing sense in this same event." Another netizen wrote, "When bhai visit your place, you are the guest." One of the netizens wrote, "Looking so good."

Other celebs who have made it to iftar party are Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Rashmi Desai, Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin. Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor will bring his next release on Eid after four years. Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.