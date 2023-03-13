Search icon
Watch: Saif Ali Khan and family leave for vacation, Kareena Kapoor twins with son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Jeh and Taimur were spotted at the airport, heading for another vacation. Kareena and Taimur's outfit attracted netizens' attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan-Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Sunday night, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the airport as they headed for another vacation. The pack of four were joined by little ones' nannies. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, the family was captured arriving at the airport. 

Saif looked classy in a grey tee, black pants and a blue waistcoat and a Barret. While walking towards the airport, he held Taimur's hand and a book in the other hand. Kareena and Taimur were twinning as they wore white t-shirts, black pants with grey jackets. Little Jeh was sleepy, but he did wake up for a moment. While Saif and Taimur walked further, Kareena waited for a moment to let Jeh and his nanny join them. She followed them as photographers surrounded the area. 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video surfaced, several netizens reacted to it. A user joked, "Ek din ke baad swiming suit mai nazar aane wala hai.. in logo ka holiday costume (one day they will be seen in swimming costumes)." Another user wrote, "My most favorite family. so beautiful Masha Allah. Nazar na large." A netizen added, "Khan gang ultimate family goals." Annother netizen added, "Taimur and Mama matching matching." 

Last year in September, Kareena gave a sassy response to a question about paps expressing concern over her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's often 'grumpy' face on camera. Like most star kids, Jehangir Ali Khan, lovingly called Jeh, is often photographed by paparazzi out and about with his parents or caretakers in the city of Mumbai. However, it has been noted by some paps that Jeh is mostly seen wearing a sombre expression and expressed their concern over it. While speaking about raising her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, in a recent interview, Kareena said that both her sons "have to understand" that both her husband Saif Ali Khan and she are "working parents." On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Adipurush and Kareena will be seen in The Crew. 

From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph
