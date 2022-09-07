Kareena Kapoor Khan gives epic reply when asked why son Jeh often 'appears grumpy' on camera

Kareena Kapoor Khan with family/File Photo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave a sassy response to a question about paps expressing concern over her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's often 'grumpy' face on camera.

Like most star kids, Jehangir Ali Khan, lovingly called Jeh, is often photographed by paparazzi out and about with his parents or caretakers in the city of Mumbai. However, it has been noted by some paps that Jeh is mostly seen wearing a sombre expression and expressed their concern over it.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif welcome their second son in February 2021. They had become parents to their elder son Taimur in 2016. Saif and Kareena exchanged the solemn vows on October 16, 2012.

While speaking about raising her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, in a recent interview, Kareena said that both her sons "have to understand" that both her husband Saif Ali Khan and she "working parents." Kareena told News18.com in an interview, "My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it's something I've always told Taimur." Kareena added that she's been going to work since Taimur was seven months old while adding that she makes it a point to tell him that while on some days, she needs to go out, on others, his father has to.

"It's something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life. They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up," Kareena said.

Answering to a question about Jeh's 'grump' expression on camera, Kareena told the portal, "You can ask him that whenever he's 18 or 20 and if, at all, he's ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, she will be seen making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's project. The film, based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. On the other hand, Saif will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name.