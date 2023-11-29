Headlines

Randeep Hooda marries longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram in traditional Meitei ceremony, couple's first glimpse out

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married as per the traditional rituals of Meitei.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

On Wednesday, November 29, actor Randeep Hooda got married to his longtime girlfriend, model and actress Lin Laishram at Imphal. The couple took wedding wows with a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and few friends. A video from the wedding ceremony from Shannapung resort went viral online. In the video, Randeep is seen performing rituals wearing a white kurta-pyjama. On the other side, Lin looked dazzling pretty in a blue netted saree

ANI shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, " Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur today. Visuals from Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal where the wedding rituals are taking place."

Here's the video

Earlier, the couple was spotted offering prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district, Hooda said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life." Asked if other Bollywood stars would be attending the November 29 wedding, Hooda said, "It's just me."

"I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things," said Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda after arriving in Imphal to marry his girlfriend Manipuri model and actress Lin Laishram.

The duo has been in a relationship for a long time. Lin, 37, is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon and recently Jaane Jaan. On the work front, Hooda was last seen in the movie Sergeant. His upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed.

