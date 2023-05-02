Watch: Police climb on stage, stop AR Rahman's concert while composer sang, read to know why

AR Rahman's Pune concert stopped by police

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was recently spotted performing live in Pune. The composer’s concert, however, was stopped by the Pune Police, and the video of the same surfaced on social media. Later, Pune Police issued a clarification stating that the composer had exceeded the 10 pm deadline.

On Monday, news agency ANI tweeted, “Pune Police stopped music maestro AR Rahman from singing during his concert last night after he continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10 pm.”

The video of cops stopping AR Rahman’s performance went viral on social media. A fan posted the video, expressed his disappointment, and wrote, “Extremely disappointing of #PunePolice to shut down #ARRahman ‘s concert in #Pune at 10.14 PM. While the rule of the 10 pm cutoff is understood, this isn't how a visiting artist of his stature should have been treated. He was almost on his finale song when this happened.” In the video, the singer can be seen singing the song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa when the cops entered the stage to stop the performance. It is reported that AR Rahman was also questioned

Pune Police issued the clarification after the incident. As quoted by Hindustan Times, Smart and Patil, DCP Zone 2 said, “Rahman was singing his last song, and while singing he did not realize that it was already past 10 pm, so our police official who was at the venue went and conveyed to him the deadline to be followed as per the SC guidelines after that he stopped singing.”

AR Rahman’s concert took place at Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune and the timings of the event were from 8-10 pm. The police interfered when the singer exceeded the deadline and as per reports from Lakmat Times, the singer was also questioned as to why he didn’t stop the concert after the deadline.

AR Rahman recently made headlines when one of his videos got viral, wherein he was seen asking his wife not to speak in Hindi at an event in Chennai. The composer has recently composed the music for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 which is gaining all the positive response from the audience. The composer was also seen promoting the film with the cast which includes Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karthi.

