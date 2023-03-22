Maniesh Paul fights back tears in emotional acceptance speech at Zee Cine Awards 2023, thanks those who pulled him down

Maniesh Paul at the 2023 Zee Cine Awards

Maniesh Paul completed his transition from anchor to actor successfully with last year’s hit JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor now won a big validation for his performance in the film as he won the Best Actor in a Comic Role at the 2023 Zee Cine Awards held recently. On Tuesday, Maniesh shared a video of his win and his emotional acceptance speech on social media.

The video shows Maniesh reaching the stage to take his award. “Yeh mere liye bohot naya hai. Mujhe udhar rehne ki aadat hai (This is new to me, as I am used to be there),” he says, referring to the host’s podium.

As he continued his speech, Maniesh becomes visibly emotional and tears up. “Malviya Nagar ke uss ladke ka, jisne bachpan mein sapna dekha to do films… bhaar hai uss ladke ka jo RJ ban ke Mumbai aaya, jo actors ke saamne baithta tha, interviews leta tha aur sochta tha meri baari bhi aayegi (This represents the hardship of the young kid from Malviya Nagar, who dreamt of becoming an actor. Of the boy who came to Mumbai as an RJ and while interviewing actors, would hope to be one).”

Maniesh also thanked his family and also people who had pulled him down during his ‘fantastic’ journey. He added, “There were people who would say he’s a host, why will you take him as an actor. I want to thank all of them. Aapne nicha nahi dikhaya hota to Maniesh upar udne ka sapna nahi dekhta (If you hadn’t pulled me down, I wouldn’t have dreamt to fly high).”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Maniesh wrote, “Thank you so much to you all for giving so much love to this Malviya Nagar boy!” Maniesh began his career as an actor with the TV show Chhoona Hai Aasmaan in 2007. He worked in a number of shows before turning host with reality shows like India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus and appeared in films like tere Bin Laden 2 and Ranbanka.