Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

Recently, during the promotion of his upcoming action thriller film Animal at the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 14, the makers played a special video message of actor Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved Bollywood celebs. The duo tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha in November 2022.

Ranbir and Alia can often be seen talking about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows. Recently, during the promotion of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ at the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 14, the makers played a special video message of actor Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt for Ranbir.

In the message, Bhatt praised Kapoor as the “world’s best father”. In the video, Bhatt said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha, I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.’ I’m proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

After watching the video, Ranbir got all emotional and said, “He (Mahesh Bhatt) has never said such things to me in person. So thank you Indian Idol for this. Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main.” 

Recently team ‘Animal’ unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir’s character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. 

Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Animal’ Ranbir quipped about the film’s long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, “This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham.” ‘Animal’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (With inputs from ANI)

