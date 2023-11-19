Headlines

Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Prakash Padukone cheer for India in World Cup final against Australia

India and Australia are competing to win the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Multiple celebrities have reached the venue to extend their support to the Men In Blue.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, along with her sister Anisha Padukone and former Indian badminton player and father Prakash Padukone have reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to cheer for the Indian team in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Final against Australia.

Their videos, shared by the actors' fan groups, are getting viral on social media. Deepika, Ranveer, and Anisha were seen sporting the Indian blue jersey as they extend their support to the Men In Blue, led by Rohit Sharma against the Australian team captained by Pat Cummins. 

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, multiple celerities have reached Ahmedabad to show their support to India. These include Ayushmann Khurrana, Pritam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and obviously Anushka Sharma, who is supporting her husband-batsman Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film Fighter. She shares screen space for the first time opposite Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film, which releases in cinemas on January 25 next year. She also has the pan-India science-fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD in her kitty. The Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Don 3 in his kitty. The original Don starred Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role and was released in 1978. 28 years later in 2006, Farhan Akhtar rebooted the franchise with Don: The Chase Begins Again starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also made a sequel Don 2: The King Is Back in 2011. Farhan is directing Don 3 also.

The real-life couple will be seen together in Singham 3, through which Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Ranveer will be reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which releases in cinemas on August 15 next year.

