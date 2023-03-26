Watch: Anushka Sharma applauds as Virat Kohli shows off his moves to Naatu Naatu

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has again proved herself as the biggest cheerleader to cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. The sportsman loves to showcase his dancing skills and looks out for the occasion to prove his love for dance. Recently, the power couple attended a special event, Indian Sports Honours.

On the red carpet, Anushka and Virat interacted with the host and played a segment. Under the fun segment, Anushka was asked to name her "3 AM friend." Sharma pointed out to Virat and they both laughed. Later, Virat got a task to dance to RRR's famous song Naatu Naatu. Virat played the music from his phone and shook his leg on it. After his brief performance, Anushka clapped and was happy with Virat's impromptu dance.

Here's the video

Virat Kohli doing Naatu Naatu steps. pic.twitter.com/iN2aMvSE5Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023

As soon as the video surfaced, several internet users reacted to Virat's dancing skills. A user wrote, "terrible dancer, goat cricketer." Another user wrote, "Tbh SS rajamouli ke liye Oscars se badi achievement hai ye. Congrats rajamouli sahab (to be honest, this is a bigger achievement for SS Rajamouli than the Oscars. Congrats Rajamouli sir)." A netizen added, "ye to chris gayle wala step tha (this was Chris Gayle's step)."

This wasn't the first time Kohli was seen grooving to "Naatu Naatu." He was previously spotted dancing to the song during the first ODI against Australia in the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking about Anushka Sharma, the actress will make her comeback in acting with Chakda Xpress. Sharma has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She took to Instagram on the morning of Monday, December 26, and dropped photos from the film's wrap-up on her Instagram with the caption, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!"