Watch: Anushka Sharma applauds as Virat Kohli shows off his moves to Naatu Naatu

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli appeared for an event, and Virat showed his dance moves by shaking his leg on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Check out how Anushka reacted to Kohli's Naatu Naatu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Anushka Sharma has again proved herself as the biggest cheerleader to cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. The sportsman loves to showcase his dancing skills and looks out for the occasion to prove his love for dance. Recently, the power couple attended a special event, Indian Sports Honours. 

On the red carpet, Anushka and Virat interacted with the host and played a segment. Under the fun segment, Anushka was asked to name her "3 AM friend." Sharma pointed out to Virat and they both laughed. Later, Virat got a task to dance to RRR's famous song Naatu Naatu. Virat played the music from his phone and shook his leg on it. After his brief performance, Anushka clapped and was happy with Virat's impromptu dance. 

Here's the video

As soon as the video surfaced, several internet users reacted to Virat's dancing skills. A user wrote, "terrible dancer, goat cricketer." Another user wrote, "Tbh SS rajamouli ke liye Oscars se badi achievement hai ye. Congrats rajamouli sahab (to be honest, this is a bigger achievement for SS Rajamouli than the Oscars. Congrats Rajamouli sir)." A netizen added, "ye to chris gayle wala step tha (this was Chris Gayle's step)."

This wasn't the first time Kohli was seen grooving to "Naatu Naatu." He was previously spotted dancing to the song during the first ODI against Australia in the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking about Anushka Sharma, the actress will make her comeback in acting with Chakda Xpress. Sharma has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She took to Instagram on the morning of Monday, December 26, and dropped photos from the film's wrap-up on her Instagram with the caption, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!" 

Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
First-image
7th Pay Commission latest news: Rajasthan announces DA hike for government employees; check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
