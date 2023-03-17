Viral video: Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday set stage on fire dancing to Saat Samundar at Alanna Panday's wedding

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday dancing

Model and influencer Alanna Panday tied the knot with beau Ivor McCray at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Among the attendees were Alanna’s uncle Chunky and his kids – Ananya and Ahaan. A new video from the wedding, shot by singer Kanika Kapoor, shows the three Pandays put on an energetic dance performance to Saat Samundar Paar at the wedding. Almost half of Bollywood is in attendance, applauding.

The video shows Ananya and Ahaan match steps on the dance floor with Ananya wearing an ice blue saree and Ahaan dressed in a black suit. Soon, they are joined by Chunky, dressed in a green coat with white trousers. Ahaan then moves away and the father-daughter duo dance away to loud cheers from the crowd. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and others could be seen in the audience watching the performance.

The video was shared by fan clubs on several social media platforms. Reacting to the performance, many called it cute. A comment read, “Tbh these videos are so cute. Ananya really cannot dance but she seems to have a good relationship with her dad and cousin which is sweet to see.” While many criticised Ananya’s dancing, others defended her. “Okay so for the people commenting on her dancing y'all she is literally at her cousin's wedding. I am no fan of hers but she isn't entitled to do a full on choreo because she is enjoying her cousin's wedding,” one user wrote on Reddit.

Many fans noticed Shah Rukh Khan standing in the crowd and joked how the highlight of the video was the star’s brief appearance. “The two (Alanna and Ivor) are lucky SRK attended and the guy probably doesn’t even know how big he is,” quipped one user.