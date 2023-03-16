Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday ties knot with Ivor McCray, dreamy wedding photos go viral

The first photos of newlyweds Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray have become instant sensations, and netizens are already drooling over the photos from their dreamy wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday ties knot with Ivor McCray, dreamy wedding photos go viral
Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is now married to Ivor McCray. The festivities begin with haldi, mehendi, and bridal shower completed with baraat and wedding. The photos and videos from these celebrations were viral on the internet. The wedding happened in the presence of family and friends.  

Ananya captured the pheres of Alanna and Ivor and shared it on her Instagram. Alanna wore an ivory lehenga, and Ivor also looked dapper in a matching sherwani. The couple was captured taking rounds of the havan kund, and they were seen with white floral varmalas. The wedding ceremony took place at Taj Colaba, Mumbai, and it was attended by Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Manish Malhotra, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri also attended the wedding with daughter Alizeh. 

Here are the videos from Alanna-Ivor's wedding

Here are the photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vinod (@vinodrsingh679)

Earlier on Thursday, Ananya Panday shared her OOTD for the wedding ceremony. The actress donned Manish Malhortra's plum blue saree, paired with an ivory-coloured bikini-style strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. She shared the look on her Instagram and wrote, "Ladki waale taiyaar hai!" 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

For the unversed, Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday. Alanna is a social media influencer by profession and model. While Ivor is a photographer and videographer. Alanna and Ivor have been engaged since November 2021. Ivor proposed to her in the Maldives.

Here's the post

Alanna shared these photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!" Alanna's cousin Ananya will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.