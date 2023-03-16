Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday ties knot with Ivor McCray, dreamy wedding photos go viral

Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is now married to Ivor McCray. The festivities begin with haldi, mehendi, and bridal shower completed with baraat and wedding. The photos and videos from these celebrations were viral on the internet. The wedding happened in the presence of family and friends.

Ananya captured the pheres of Alanna and Ivor and shared it on her Instagram. Alanna wore an ivory lehenga, and Ivor also looked dapper in a matching sherwani. The couple was captured taking rounds of the havan kund, and they were seen with white floral varmalas. The wedding ceremony took place at Taj Colaba, Mumbai, and it was attended by Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Manish Malhotra, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri also attended the wedding with daughter Alizeh.

Here are the videos from Alanna-Ivor's wedding

Here are the photos

Earlier on Thursday, Ananya Panday shared her OOTD for the wedding ceremony. The actress donned Manish Malhortra's plum blue saree, paired with an ivory-coloured bikini-style strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. She shared the look on her Instagram and wrote, "Ladki waale taiyaar hai!"

Here's the post

For the unversed, Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday. Alanna is a social media influencer by profession and model. While Ivor is a photographer and videographer. Alanna and Ivor have been engaged since November 2021. Ivor proposed to her in the Maldives.

Here's the post

Alanna shared these photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!" Alanna's cousin Ananya will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.