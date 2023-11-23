Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

Agastya Nanda's video cutting birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan goes viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. The actor who is soon going to make his Bollywood debut was seen celebrating his special day with his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan. His video cutting the cake with Suhana went viral on social media.

Agastya Nanda's The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja shared the pictures of Agastya's midnight birthday celebration with The Archies team and rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan. The actor also shared a video of Agastya cutting his birthday cake and Suhana Khan was seen standing beside him. The rumoured couple were seen twinning in black for the occasion. Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram and shared an old and new photo with the birthday boy on her story. In the photos shared by Mihir, Agastya was seen kissing Mihir while posing for the camera.

The video of Agastya Nanda cutting his birthday cake with Suhana Khan went viral on social media. Netizens showered love on the rumoured couple. One of the comments read, "I don't have anything to say, they just look too adorable." Another wrote, "They look cute together." Another comment read, "Suhana and Agastya look adorable."

Agastya Nanda's sister Navya Naveli Nanda also shared an adorable post to wish her brother on his birthday. She shared a couple of pictures in which Agastya was seen sitting in Navya's lap and penned a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant & the newest hero in town May every year, but especially this one, be yours, Junior!"

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor will be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, The movie is based on the famous comic of the same name. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and others in pivotal roles and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

