Headlines

Salman Khan questions Katrina Kaif's commitment, actress gives witty reply: 'Kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon'

Trolls Official hits 7M Instagram followers milestone

'We need to focus on...': Rohit Sharma on Australia's form ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Zoya Akhtar opens up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies: 'It's weird to...'

Chhath Puja 2023: 6 prasad items you must to Chhathi Maiyya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan questions Katrina Kaif's commitment, actress gives witty reply: 'Kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon'

Trolls Official hits 7M Instagram followers milestone

Zoya Akhtar opens up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies: 'It's weird to...'

Highest wicket-taker in each ODI World Cup final

8 Bollywood movies based on cricket that were box office disasters

8 unsolved mysteries about Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Salman Khan questions Katrina Kaif's commitment, actress gives witty reply: 'Kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon'

Zoya Akhtar opens up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies: 'It's weird to...'

Earned Rs 50 per month, slept on Marine Drive's benches, was ready to become cab driver, do you know this superstar?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zoya Akhtar opens up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies: 'It's weird to...'

Zoya Akhtar talks about having second thoughts on casting star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in The Archies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zoya Akhtar is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie The Archies. The film is inspired by a comic with the same name. The filmmaker recently opened up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in the film. 

In a recent conversation with India Today, Zoya Akhtar revealed that she had second thoughts about casting star kids in the movie, however, she felt it’s ‘weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous’. She said, “The thought did occur to me, but then I thought I should not think like that because they are the best for the part and I should do that, and if someone has to do something, they will do it. If people like their work, they will like it.”

She added, “But when I looked at them and the auditions, they looked promising for the three roles. So, it would be very weird if I did not cast them. It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit. Of course, I thought about it, but you cannot deny that they are the best for the roles. I care about my film at the end of the day.” 

Zoya Akhtar also opened up if she faced the pressure of people’s expectations of the debutants in the movie and said, “You cannot. People that are going to like it will like it, those who will hate will hate it and those who have already decided to love it will love it. All you can control is what you are doing, and make it the best, and if your film has honesty, people will find reasons to like it.” 

About The Archies 

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, marks the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. The film revolves around the story of popular fictional characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who come together for the future of their town Riverdale when the developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Suhana Khan recalled her first day at The Archies set and said, “I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director’s vision, Zoya’s vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realizing that, I felt extremely nervous.” Produced by Tiger Baby Films and Graphic India, the film is scheduled to release on December 7 on Netflix.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

Elevate your wardrobe with these woolen dresses

Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: MP records 71.16 voter turnout till 7 pm, Chhattisgarh sees 68.15%

Billionaire businessman Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

'We are trying our best': Union Minister VK Singh reviews rescue operation at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE