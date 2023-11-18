Zoya Akhtar opens up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies: 'It's weird to...'

Zoya Akhtar talks about having second thoughts on casting star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie The Archies. The film is inspired by a comic with the same name. The filmmaker recently opened up on having second thoughts about casting Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in the film.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Zoya Akhtar revealed that she had second thoughts about casting star kids in the movie, however, she felt it’s ‘weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous’. She said, “The thought did occur to me, but then I thought I should not think like that because they are the best for the part and I should do that, and if someone has to do something, they will do it. If people like their work, they will like it.”

She added, “But when I looked at them and the auditions, they looked promising for the three roles. So, it would be very weird if I did not cast them. It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit. Of course, I thought about it, but you cannot deny that they are the best for the roles. I care about my film at the end of the day.”

Zoya Akhtar also opened up if she faced the pressure of people’s expectations of the debutants in the movie and said, “You cannot. People that are going to like it will like it, those who will hate will hate it and those who have already decided to love it will love it. All you can control is what you are doing, and make it the best, and if your film has honesty, people will find reasons to like it.”

About The Archies

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, marks the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. The film revolves around the story of popular fictional characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who come together for the future of their town Riverdale when the developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Suhana Khan recalled her first day at The Archies set and said, “I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director’s vision, Zoya’s vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realizing that, I felt extremely nervous.” Produced by Tiger Baby Films and Graphic India, the film is scheduled to release on December 7 on Netflix.