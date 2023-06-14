Search icon
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan makes fans nostalgic as he grooves to Kajra Re with Nora Fatehi in viral video

Abhishek Bachchan makes fans nostalgic as he grooves to Kajra Re with Nora Fatehi in a viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi grooves to Kajra Re

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen attending the wrap-up party of his upcoming film. The actor was seen burning the dance floor as he recreated the hook step of Kajra Re. The video from the event went viral on social media and the actor was seen grooving to the song with one of his co-stars and fans missed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

On Tuesday, a fan account shared a video of Abhishek Bachchan grooving to Kajra Re with Nora Fatehi. The two were seen twinning in Black. Nora was seen slaying in a black satin backless gown whereas Abhishek Bachchan was seen donning a black sweatshirt and black pants. The actors were seen doing the hook step from the song and having fun at the party. 

Fans got nostalgic after seeing the viral video. One of the fans wrote, “The OG Kajra Re boy.” Another wrote, “Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi is fire.” Another fan commented, “Abhishek is a legend.” Another fan wrote, “Nora Fatehi looks so beautiful.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shadesofnora)

Kajra Re is an iconic Bollywood song featuring Amitabh Bachchan, 
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The song is from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli and is by Alisha Chinai, Javed Ali, and Shankar Mahadevan. 

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen making a special appearance in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. Nora Fatehi on the other hand was last seen in the movie An Action Hero wherein she was seen performing a special dance number. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100% wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the movie is scheduled to release this year in November. Other than this, she will also be seen in the movie Madgaon Express helmed by Kunal Khemu.

Read Nora Fatehi cites similarities with veteran actress Helen, says ‘we both changed what dance meant in cinema’

 

