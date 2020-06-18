Vivek Agnihotri reveals he signed Sushant Singh Rajput for 'Hate Story' but Ekta Kapoor's 'Balaji didn't release him'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was going to initially make his Bollywood debut with his movie 'Hate Story'. He however also added that Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms did not let go of him. For the uninitiated, Sushant was working with Ekta for the superhit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Vivek Agnihotri revealed on Twitter, "I had signed him for ‘Hate Story’ - his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him." The filmmaker was told that he could have offered films to Sushant while the actor was still alive, to which Agnihotri had responded with the tweet.

Here's the tweet:

I had signed him for ‘Hate Story’ - his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday and while a suicide note hasn't been recovered from the actor, it is speculated that lack of movies could be a reason that the actor took the drastic steps. Upset fans have been raising questions on various celebrities and Vivek Agnihotri was just one of them.

The fans have been accusing Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Salman Khan banning Sushant Singh Rajput, which in turn led to the late actor being depressed and eventually killing himself. A lawyer too filed criminal complaint against them, with Kangana Ranaut as a witness.