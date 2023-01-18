Vivek Agnihotri announces re-release of Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files on Exodus Day, January 19

The Kashmir Files

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, The Kashmir Files is re-releasing on January 19. The date is also observed as Exodus Day, remembering the gruesome, inhumane act of the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus.

The Kashmir Files narrates the untold truth of Kashmiri Hindu suffering, backed by superlative performances from Anupam Kher, Mithu Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. Vivek announced the re-release of The Kashmir Files on his Twitter, with the film's poster, and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW."

Here's the tweet

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NO. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V January 18, 2023

Vivek's film will also have the benefit of National Cinema Day, happening on the next day of the release, January 20. On this date, several multiplexes will cut down the price of a movie ticket to Rs 99. At the box office, The Kashmir Files will have to compete with Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron's film will also be available at a cheaper price.

The Kashmir Files was earlier released in cinemas on March 11, 2022. The Kashmir Files has collected over Rs 350 crores worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for The Vaccine War. The production of the film has already started, and it is slated for a 2023 release. The Kashmir Files will be followed by its spiritual successor of The Files franchise. The Delhi Files will be the third instalment of the franchise, and it promises to narrate the untold side of the 1984 Sikh genocide.