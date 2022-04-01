The Kashmir Files box office: Film surpasses Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi's week 3 collection

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has proved to be a cinematic spectacle of this season. The film has created different examples of its success at the box office and beyond. The director brought a different kind of film to the audience that evoked the emotions of the masses and the immense love for the film can be seen in the way the theatres are fully booked even as the film enters its fourth week.

'The Kashmir Files' hit theatres on March 11 and ever since it was released the film has mostly received a positive response from the viewers and a phenomenal run at the box office worldwide.

Besides other records that the film has broken in the last few weeks of its run at the theatres, in week 3, 'The Kashmir Files' managed to surpass the business of films such as Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'. Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit 'Pushpa' and Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.

'The Kashmir Files' collected more than what the above mentioned three films earned in week 3 of their run at the cinemas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, "#TheKashmirFiles continues its DREAM RUN... Affected by #RRR [mass circuits], yet collects more than #Sooryavanshi, #Pushpa, #GK in *Week 3*... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2 cr. Total: ₹ 238.28 cr. #India biz."

In a subsequent tweet, Taran gave a glance at 'The Kashmir Files' business (India) so far.

#TheKashmirFiles biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 97.30 cr

Week 2: ₹ 110.03 cr

Week 3: ₹ 30.95 cr

Total: ₹ 238.28 cr

#TKF benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 6

₹ 100 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 17

₹ 225 cr: Day 17 pic.twitter.com/4Wx44m6VO8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2022

As far as the worldwide box office collection is concerned, despite big releases like 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files' has managed to cross the Rs 300-crore mark.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.