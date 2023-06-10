Viral video: After wearing blazer with no top, Sunny Leone raises the heat as she poses in a sexy bikini, watch

Viral video: After wearing blazer with no top, Sunny Leone raises the heat as she poses in bikini, watch

Bollywood star Sunny Leone is currently enjoying some quality time in Maldives and she is sharing hot and sexy videos and photos from her exotic vacation. Sunny Leone definitely knows how to grab attention and raise the temperature on Instagram and the stylish actress has done it once again by sharing a sexy video of her wearing a bikini.

In the viral video, Sunny Leone can be seen enjoying on a beach wearing a bikini with a plunging neckline. “Sand bank island!! So gorgeous. Thanks @brenniakottefaru for this amazing moment," Sunny captioned the video in which she can be seen giving several sexy poses.

Watch the viral video here:

Few days ago, Sunny Leone posted a picture in which she was looking glamorous in a shirtless blazer.

Watch the viral photo here:

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2, which was made by Pooja Bhatt. Sunny Leone has acted in several films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more.

Sunny Leone recently grabbed headlines after she made her Cannes debut for Kennedy. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone is playing the role of Charlie in the film.

Speaking with Forbes India, Sunny Leone shared, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was.”