Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance in sexy red dress with Akshay Kumar burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi performs in a hot red dress

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is currently in the US with superstar Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and other for the Entertainers tour.

On Friday (March 3), Nora Fatehi performed with Akshay Kumar at the first show in Atlanta. The video of that dance performance of Nora Fatehi and Akshay have now gone viral on the social media.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen wearing a hot and sexy red color dress. Akshay Kumar started the act by wearing a red lehenga over his black blazer and black pants. Nora Fatehi then joined the actor and the two performed together on Main Khiladi from Akshay’s latest release film, Selfiee. Like always, Nora Fatehi impressed the crowd with her sizzling dance moves in short pants and she ended the performance with a hug to Akshay.

Watch the viral video here:

The New Jersey leg of Entertainers tour has has been cancelled and according to the concert's promoter Amit Jaitley, the show was cancelled because of "extremely slow sales of tickets". Some report claimed that the tour got cancelled to non-payment to the promoter.

"The New Jersey show, which is a part of Entertainers Tour, called off because the local promoter Amit Jaitley of Sai USA INC failed to pay the national promoter. Despite, the presence of a large Indian population in the city was excited about the show, it's cancelled because of non-payment by Amit Jaitley", a source told ANI.