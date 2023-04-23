Search icon
Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance video in thigh-high slit dress on ‘Saaki Saaki’ burns the internet, watch

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a pro when it comes to belly dancing and she keeps on sharing her belly dance videos on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is one of the most charming beauties in Indian film industry. Nora Fatehi has been in Bollywood for quite some time now and it would not be wrong to say that the actress has become very popular in the past few years. Nora Fatehi is one of the best dancers in Bollywood these days and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Noa Fatehi’s millions of fans love her for her hot and sexy dancing skills. Nora Fatehi is a pro when it comes to belly dancing and she keeps on sharing belly dance videos on Instagram.

Needless to say, the videos and photos of Nora Fatehi often go viral on social media and now an old video of Nora Fatehi is breaking the internet. In the viral throwback video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing to popular Bollywood number ‘O Saaki Saaki’. Nora Fatehi is wearing a white sports bra and a thigh-high slit orange dress which is perfect for belly dancing. The video has been shared by a fan club of Nora Fatehi.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was recently in the US with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars for The Entertainers Tour. The tour proved to be a hit and Nora Fatehi’s performance was loved by everyone.

 

