Viral video: Nora Fatehi burns the stage with her sexy dance in shimmery red short dress, watch

Nora Fatehi burns the internet with her sizzling dance performance

Bollywood’s ‘dancing diva’ Nora Fatehi was recently in the US for The Entertainers Tour with superstar Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and some other actors.

Nora Fatehi’s dance performances during the US tour have received good response from the netizens and Nora Fatehi has shared a video offering her fans a glimpse of her hot and sexy performance at the event. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen making a aerial entry and setting the stage on fire with her superb dancing skills.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen in a sexy shimmery red outfit and dancing to the song Garmi. Nora Fatehi also sang Dirty Little Secret and the crowd roared in applause. It is to be noted that The Dirty Little Secret was originally sung by Nora and Zack Knight. Sharing the video, Nora Fatehi wrote, “DLS in ATL.”

Watch the viral video here:

The post went viral in no time as it grabbed the attentions of everyone. Actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Wohoo” and dropped fire emojis.

“Reminded me of Rihanna from Super Bowl performance,” wrote a fan. “Just queen showing us her power! She is an inspiration!,” commented another.

Nora Fatehi has also shared a picture of the actors who were part of The Entertainers Tour. In the photo, Nora Fatehi can be seen with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and others. Thank you all. We had a blast! What a show!,” Nora captioned the post.

Nora Fatehi was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn’s Thank God movie for the remake of hugely popular song Manike Mage Hithe.