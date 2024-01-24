Viral video: Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after tricep surgery, poses for paps with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen next in the pan-India action drama Devara Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for his tricep surgery.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, January 23, after undergoing tricep surgery for an old injury he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film. The Hum Tum star was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The National Award-winning actor posed for paps with Kareena Kapoor Khan as they reached their home. The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on its Instagram channel. Fans of the actor wished him speedy recovery as several of them posted, "Get well soon" in the comments section of the viral video.

Sharing an update about his health on Monday, Saif in an official statement had said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

On the big screen, Saif was last seen in Adipurush, Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana, in which he essayed the role of Ravana. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon played Lord Rama and Sita in the film. Made on a huge budget of more than Rs 500 crore, Adipurush turned out to be a massive disappointment for the audiences and commercial failure at the box office.

In his next film, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor in the pan-India action drama Devara Part 1. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Set to release in cinemas on April 5, the film has originally been made in Telugu and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada for its theatrical release.



