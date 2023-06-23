Search icon
Viral video: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire in black cut-out dress with plunging neckline, watch

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a cut-out dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Viral video: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire in black cut-out dress with plunging neckline, watch
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, every now and then, goes viral for oozing hotness on Instagram. Now, a new video of Nora Fatehi is going viral where she can be seen setting the internet on fire in her sexy cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. 

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a cut-out dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The photos were posted by Nora Fatehi for promoting her new song Sexy In My Dress which is all set to release on her YouTube channel today. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nora Fatehi has also shared a teaser of the music video on Instagram. 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nora Fatehi calls herself a self-made woman and has often opened up about her struggles in the film industry. In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi said that she did several odd jobs to make ends meet during her struggling days. 

Nora Fatehi said that she missed out on a lot of her 20s because she was working towards a better future. Nora Fatehi was quoted as saying, "Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room."

She further added, "I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, 'You want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?'"

