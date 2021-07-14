VIRAL PHOTOS: Leander Paes and Kim Sharma holiday together in Goa, spark dating rumours

A beach-front bar and restaurant in Goa on Tuesday shared pictures of actress Kim Sharma, who was last seen in the 2010 film 'Yagam' and tennis player Leander Paes, spending quality time together while happily striking a pose for the cameras and enjoying a sumptuous meal.

The pictures shared by Pousada By The Beach showed the tennis champion and the access cosying up as they holiday together in Goa.

In the two pictures shared on social media, in one, Kim is seen leaning onto Leander wraps his arm around her and they smile for the camera sitting around a lavish spread of food on the beach. In the second photo, Leander and Kim are seen posing in the backdrop of the beach, while Kim stands in front of the tennis ace and he wraps his hand around her waist to embrace her. Kim is seen petting a labrador and smiling for the camera.

Look at the pictures here:



If one goes by the photos, there is no denying that both Kim and Leander look super happy in each other's company while holidaying in Goa.

But do the photos mean that Kim and Leander are dating? Well, the couple hasn't put out any official confirmation about the same. However, pictures suggest that the two sure are thoroughly enjoying themselves away from the hustle and bustle of the city life in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Kim was reportedly dating 'Haseen Dillruba' actor Harshvardhan Rane in 2019 and Leander, separated from his partner Rhea Pillai in 2017.