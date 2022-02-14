Viral! Katrina Kaif drops romantic pics with Vicky Kaushal, says 'u make difficult moments better'- See

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently got married, often stun their fans with the cute pictures that they share on social media. Every time, they drop their photos, their fans go 'awww'.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, on Monday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and dropped a series of cozy pictures with Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Sharing the photos, she wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ​." Fans are all hearts after seeing the pictures. Even Vicky Kaushal commented on the photos and wrote, "My Valentine forever."

One of their fans wrote, "aww love you guys." another mentioned, "perfect couple." The third one said, "you guys are adorable."

Take a look:

The couple got married on December 9, at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.

On the work front, before making his debut as the leading man in Bollywood, Vicky also appeared in brief cameos in 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' as the younger version of film's hero Kunal Kapoor and in 'Bombay Velvet' as the assistant to Kay Kay Menon's Inspector Vishwas Kulkarni. The actor won the National Film Award for his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the film based on the surgical strike carried out by India in response to the terrorists' Uri attack in 2016.