Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail completes 50 days in theatres, netizens request for OTT release

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and headlined by Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail came in as the biggest surprise of the year. The inspirational drama, which sees Vikrant portraying the life and struggles of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, has completed 50 days in theatres on Wednesday, December 13.

Released in the theatres on October 27, 12th Fail is having a steady run in the cinemas and has survived biggies such as Salman Khan's spy thiller Tiger 3 and Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama Animal. The film has earned Rs 51.81 crore net in India and Rs 64.50 crore gross worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Celebrating the completion of its 50 days in the theatres, the production house Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to its social media handles and shared a poster that read, "From director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 50 days and going strong". The post was captioned, "Enjoying a steady run at the theatres, #12thFail continues to win hearts! Book your tickets today and experience the film that has struck a chord with the nation!"

In the comments section, the netizens requested the makers to announce its OTT release. However, a source close to the film's production had said that the film won't be released on any streaming platform this year. "Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made a resolute decision - 12th Fail won't be available on OTT until next year. To experience the most incredible and inspiring film of the year, the audience's only choice is to embrace it now, in the theaters", the source had said.

12th Fail draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in the prominent roles.



