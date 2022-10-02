Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film crosses $1 million mark overseas

Vikram Vedha/File photo

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles of Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded gangster, the action thriller Vikram Vedha has opened to glowing reviews from the audience and the critics. Apart from minting Rs 10.58 crore in India, the film has impressed moviegoers across the world as well since it has crossed the $1 million mark at the overseas box office.

Trade analyst took to his Twitter account on Saturday, October 1, and shared that the movie has earned $ 1,002,670, i.e. Rs 8.19 crore from its first day's overseas collections with the US and Canada box office contributing the maximum amount - $ 362,161 out of this slightly-over $1 million figure.

His tweet read, "#VikramVedha - #Overseas - Day 1... Includes paid previews....#US + #Canada: $ 362,161 #UK: $ 50,622 #UAE: $ 252,224 #GCC: $ 165,856 #Australia: $ 74,730 #NewZealand + #Fiji: $ 13,260 #Singapore: $ 11,875 #ROW: $ 71,942 Total: $ 1,002,670 [₹ 8.19 cr]".

Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name in which R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The husband-wife filmmaking pair of Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the 2017 film, have directed the Hindi remake as well.

The DNA review for Vikram Vedha stated, "An extraordinary story of a cop chasing a gangster, Vikram Vedha has multiple layers tangled with riddles that unfold one story after another that is narrated by Hrithik's Vedha in a flashback-laden structure and solved by Saif's Vikram. However, towards the end, the narrative takes an unexpected direction and that is what makes the film a terrific watch."



Apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.