Vicky Kaushal shares 'infinity' bond with Katrina Kaif, drops adorable photo from actress' birthday

Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable photo of him with Katrina Kaif, and it went viral instantly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday with hubby Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, brother Sebastian, and a few of her other close friends in the Maldives. Kaif's birthday bash turned out to be a mini-vacation for many, and the pictures shared by Vicky prove it. 

Vicky Kaushal shared a few moments from their birthday bash on his Instagram, and it went viral instantly. At first, he posted an image of a pool-side party where the boys were the boys, Vicky, Sunny, Kabir Khan, Sebastian and others were enjoying the splash. Vicky posted the carousel post with the caption, "पुल्लिंग your attention!" 

Here's the post

Later, Vicky broke the internet by sharing an adorable moment between him and his wifey Katrina. The duo were captured enjoying a sunset on a yacht, and their photo echoes romance loud enough. Vicky posted the image with the caption of an 'infinity' emoji. 

Here's the photo

Even Katrina couldn't hide to share the memorable birthday bash, she shared a reel in which all of her close ones are enjoying taking a slide near the pool. Kaif shared the video by captioning it as "Yeh dosti!"

Here's the reel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif turned 39 on July 16 and she rang in her birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, Kaif's siblings, and her friends. She dropped a carousel set of four pictures on her special day in which she can be seen chilling with her girl gang.

READ: Katrina Kaif celebrates 39th birthday on Maldives beach with Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, see viral photos

However, Vicky was not present in the photos that his wife uploaded. The Manmarziyaan actor was seen in the picture that Ileana D'Cruz shared on her Instagram account, in which Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle Kaif, and the Bharat actress' brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were also visible. As soon as Ileana dropped the photo, there have been rumours that the Rustom actress is dating Katrina's brother Sebastien. However, the rumoured lovebirds haven't yet confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. On the other side, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Mera Naam. 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
