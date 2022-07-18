Vicky Kaushal shares 'infinity' bond with Katrina Kaif, drops adorable photo from actress' birthday

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday with hubby Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, brother Sebastian, and a few of her other close friends in the Maldives. Kaif's birthday bash turned out to be a mini-vacation for many, and the pictures shared by Vicky prove it.

Vicky Kaushal shared a few moments from their birthday bash on his Instagram, and it went viral instantly. At first, he posted an image of a pool-side party where the boys were the boys, Vicky, Sunny, Kabir Khan, Sebastian and others were enjoying the splash. Vicky posted the carousel post with the caption, "पुल्लिंग your attention!"

Later, Vicky broke the internet by sharing an adorable moment between him and his wifey Katrina. The duo were captured enjoying a sunset on a yacht, and their photo echoes romance loud enough. Vicky posted the image with the caption of an 'infinity' emoji.

Even Katrina couldn't hide to share the memorable birthday bash, she shared a reel in which all of her close ones are enjoying taking a slide near the pool. Kaif shared the video by captioning it as "Yeh dosti!"

However, Vicky was not present in the photos that his wife uploaded. The Manmarziyaan actor was seen in the picture that Ileana D'Cruz shared on her Instagram account, in which Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle Kaif, and the Bharat actress' brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were also visible. As soon as Ileana dropped the photo, there have been rumours that the Rustom actress is dating Katrina's brother Sebastien. However, the rumoured lovebirds haven't yet confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. On the other side, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Mera Naam.