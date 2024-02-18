Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have announced their first pregnancy after three years of their marriage in January 2021.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have announced pregnancy three years after their marriage in 2021. On Sunday, February 18, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic photo, in which he was seen kissing his wife's baby bump. Along with the picture, Varun wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength". Their pet dog Joey was also seen in the photo, which has now gone viral on social media.

Varun's friends and industry colleagues dropped their wishes in the comments section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star in the Indian spinoff of Citadel, wrote, "Omg best news", while Karan Johar, who launched him in Bollywood in the 2012 romcom Student of the Year, wrote, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!! welcome to best feeling in the world".

Arjun Kapoor called them "Daddy & Mommy number 1", referencing the No. 1 string of films directed by Varun Dhawan's dad and filmmaker David Dhawan. Mouni Roy wished the couple as she wrote, "Heartiest congratulations", while Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations u guys, welcome to the best hood!".

Varun had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha on January 24 three years earlier at a resort named The Mansion House in Alibaug. Their wedding was a private and intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The couple met in school and dated for several years before their marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in the action-packed entertainer Baby John. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in her Bollywood debut and Wamiqa Gabbi, the upcoming film is produced by Atlee of Jawan fame and directed by A. Kaleeswaran aka Kalees. Baby John will hit theatres on May 31.



