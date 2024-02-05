Baby John first look: Varun Dhawan impresses in 'massiest avatar' in Atlee's action entertainer; fans say 'pure fire'

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran aka Kalees, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the leading roles. Atlee has produced the film.

Since its announcement last year, Varun Dhawan's next film has been highly awaited as the action-packed entertainer has been produced by Atlee. On Monday, February 5, the film's title Baby John and its first look were unveiled. It is the second film directed by A. Kaleeswaran aka Kalees, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Tamil psychological thriller Kee.

Baby John marks the Bollywood debut of the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who is known for her sincere performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films; and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, who impressed the audiences in Jubilee, Khufiya, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, and Modern Love Chennai last year.

Varun's intense look in the film's first look has impressed his fans, who are calling it his "massiest avatar". One of them wrote, "Pure fire", while another added, "What a powerful presentation of Varun Dhawan, blockbuster loading". "Varun in totally different look, giving goosebumps", read another comment.

There have been reports that Baby John is an official remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, though there has been no confirmation regarding the same. Theri is one of the three blockbusters in which directed Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay have worked together, the other two being Mersal in 2017 and Bigil in 2019. In 2023, the filmmaker made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which went on to gross more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Proudced by Atlee's wife Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under their respective banners of A For Apple Studios, Cine1 Studio, and Jio Studios, Baby John will release in theatres on May 31. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Thaman S and its lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.



