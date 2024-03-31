'Uske career ki height...': Urvashi Rautela takes indirect dig at Rishabh Pant, fans react

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar Eclipse 2024: Will first Surya Grahan of the year be visible in India? Know date, time

What is ‘Click here’? Unveiling the viral trend sweeping X

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

Why did Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah buy 500 Air India shares in 1947, where are these shares now?

Crew box office collection day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer holds well, mints Rs 9.6 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is ‘Click here’? Unveiling the viral trend sweeping X

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

Why did Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah buy 500 Air India shares in 1947, where are these shares now?

8 big benefits of barley/jau water

8 spices to help lower cholesterol levels

Who is LSG pacer Mayank Yadav who bowled this IPL's fastest ball yet?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

This film, rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, collected Rs 900 crore worldwide, made 7-year-old star

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Uske career ki height...': Urvashi Rautela takes indirect dig at Rishabh Pant, fans react

Urvashi Rautela indirectly trolled Rishabh Pant in the latest viral video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who often makes headlines for different reasons, recently shared a video in which she was talking about finding love. And we all know that she had been linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

They grabbed everyone’s attention because of their ugly online spat. It all started as a misfired PR attempt as Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were spotted together in Mumbai. After this, their dating rumours started circulating. Now, a video has been shared by Uravshi in which she is talking about love and her dating life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAUGHTYWORLD (@naughtyworld)

It seemed that she indirectly took a dig at Rishabh Pant as the actress said that she saw actors, businessmen, batsmen, singers and some of them didn’t even match her height. In no time, the video went viral and social media users started reacting to it.

One of them wrote, “the height of her career has gone up to the boots of Rishab.” The second one said, “And you are not even worth it, stupid girl.”The third one said, “he just came, please wait, let him breathe.” The fourth one wrote, “Behen aab usko chor de plz game mein concentrate karne lafda matt kar abhi (Sister, now leave him, please let him concentrate on the game now).

Urvashi and Rishabh were previously engaged in a social media war too when Urvashi had implied in an interview that Pant was romantically interested in her. She, however, did not name the cricketer. Rishabh responded with a cryptic story about people lying in interviews for headlines. Since then, while Pant has maintained silence, Urvashi has repeatedly referenced the cricketer in her social media posts.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor worked in 440 movies, one film changed his career, for 7-minute role in iconic blockbuster he charged...

INDIA bloc mega rally in Delhi today: Top leaders expected to join protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes fourth player to achieve massive feat in T20s

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as newspaper delivery boy, then became IAS officer after...

This actor performed at Marathi natak pandal, worked as editor, debut film grossed Rs 480 crore, left Bollywood, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement