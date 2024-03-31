'Uske career ki height...': Urvashi Rautela takes indirect dig at Rishabh Pant, fans react

Urvashi Rautela indirectly trolled Rishabh Pant in the latest viral video.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who often makes headlines for different reasons, recently shared a video in which she was talking about finding love. And we all know that she had been linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

They grabbed everyone’s attention because of their ugly online spat. It all started as a misfired PR attempt as Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were spotted together in Mumbai. After this, their dating rumours started circulating. Now, a video has been shared by Uravshi in which she is talking about love and her dating life.

It seemed that she indirectly took a dig at Rishabh Pant as the actress said that she saw actors, businessmen, batsmen, singers and some of them didn’t even match her height. In no time, the video went viral and social media users started reacting to it.

One of them wrote, “the height of her career has gone up to the boots of Rishab.” The second one said, “And you are not even worth it, stupid girl.”The third one said, “he just came, please wait, let him breathe.” The fourth one wrote, “Behen aab usko chor de plz game mein concentrate karne lafda matt kar abhi (Sister, now leave him, please let him concentrate on the game now).

Urvashi and Rishabh were previously engaged in a social media war too when Urvashi had implied in an interview that Pant was romantically interested in her. She, however, did not name the cricketer. Rishabh responded with a cryptic story about people lying in interviews for headlines. Since then, while Pant has maintained silence, Urvashi has repeatedly referenced the cricketer in her social media posts.

