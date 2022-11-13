Urvashi Rautela looks mesmerizing as she poses in stunning green saree

Urvashi Rautela/Insatgram

The stunning Urvashi Rautela always makes fans go gaga with her photos. The actress recently shared a picture posing in a green saree and she looked amazing.

Check out the photo here:

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a lovely image of herself and Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi. While she is dressed in pink pants and a red blouse, he is wearing jeans and a white t-shirt.

She captioned the photo as, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya.”

On Monday, October 24, the Telugu actor Chiranjeevi announced the name of his upcoming movie on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Waltair Veerayya is the name of the action-packed entertainment film that was directed by Bobby Kolli's aka, KS Ravindra. The production company also showed the actor's appearance from the movie in a teaser video.

A few days ago, the actress took to Instagram and shared her photos in a white coat, cap, and goggles.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “It was love at frost sight, love you snow much.” Her caption caught everyone’s attention, and netizens started reacting to the post. One of them wrote, “Rishabh patn bhaiya jindabad rautela bhabhi jindabad.”

Earlier, Urvashi shared photos and said that she has decided to chop off her hair to extend support to Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini. In the pictures, she can be seen getting her hair chopped. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand."