Urvashi Rautela shares photo with Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi, writes 'when I win awards..'

Urvashi Rautela/Insatgram

Model and actress Urvashi Rautela recently posted a lovely image of herself and Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi. He is sportin jeans and a white t-shirt, while she is sporting red top and pink pants.

She captioned the photo as, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya.”

Check out the post here:

Urvashi's post was flooded with amazing comments for the two. One fan wrote, “two amazing people in one frame.”

On Monday, October 24, the Telugu actor Chiranjeevi announced the name of his upcoming movie on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Waltair Veerayya is the name of the action-packed entertainment film that was directed by Bobby Kolli's aka, KS Ravindra. The production company also showed the actor's appearance from the movie in a teaser video.

The movie, which also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, a company co-founded by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, and its music is by Devi Sri Prasad, who rose to popularity after penning the hit songs for Allu Arjun's smash hit Pushpa: The Rise.

The Sankranthi holiday will see the release of Waltair Veerayya, which will compete at the box office with a number of other films. The Ramayana movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, would also be released on January 12, 2023, over the holiday weekend.

Also read: Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi reveals title of his next, announces film's release date

During the same Pongal weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming Varisu, which will be dubbed in Telugu as Vaarasudu, is also scheduled for a theatrical release. In reality, Mythri Movie Makers is preparing the actioner Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, for a Sankranthi release.