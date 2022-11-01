Urvashi Rautela says 'love you snow much', discloses it was 'love at frost sight'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is an avid Instagram user, often shares her stylish photos with creative captions. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared her photos in a white coat, cap, and goggles.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “It was love at frost sight, love you snow much.” Her caption caught everyone’s attention, and netizens started reacting to the post. One of them wrote, “Rishabh patn bhaiya jindabad rautela bhabhi jindabad.” The second one said, “woh frost nahi first hota hai.” The third person commented, “Pyar ma bawbli ho gaye ho kya.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, after India's loss to South Africa at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and asked her fans about their views. On Monday, the actress dropped her three photos in same outfit and asked everyone about the match.

She wrote, “What do you think about yesterday’s match.” Netiznes also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Iss caption me koi sense hai,” the second one mentioned, “Match Har Gaye To Chalta Hai...(Pakistan Bahar Ho Gayi .” The third perso wrote, “Rishab bhaiya played well.” The fourth person commented, “ think Rishabh Pant should have been given a chance in playing eleven.” The fifth person wrote, “Isne kaala jaadu kiya dk bhai bahar spider bhai andar.” Another said, “Tension mat lo Rishabh bhaiya Nahin khelenge.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela who was also in Australia shared photos of herself and revealed that she is leaving Australia. Sharing the photos of herself, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “It breaks my heart to leave… but time to move on.” In no time, these photos went viral and social media users started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “Back to India kyu ki RP Bhai to khel nhi rahe.” The second one said, “Urvashi be like mere match me nahi aane se match India jeet gai.”

Check out:

The third person wrote, “Pant bhaiya ko nahi khelaye match.” The fourth person mentioned, “Ab India toh jeet gaya.... Aap ne india ko jeetne se nahi rok paya.... Hahah.” The fifth one said, “Ab kiski yaad aa rhi hai.”

Earlier, Urvashi shared photos and said that she has decided to chop off her hair to extend support to Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini. In the pictures, she can be seen getting her hair chopped. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand."

Read: Urvashi Rautela clarifies her stance after fans link her 'I love you' viral video to Rishabh Pant

"Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women. A Global Symbol For Women`s Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair it in public, women are showing that they don`t care about society`s beauty standards and won`t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live," she continued.

Urvashi concluded by saying, "Once women come together and consider one women`s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour."