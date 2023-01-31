Search icon
Urfi Javed says she has 'mad respect' for Kangana Ranaut after actress calls her 'pure and unique'

Urfi Javed and Kangana Ranaut presumed 'war of words' ended up being praises for each other. Here's how Urfi reacted when Kangana called her 'divine.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Urfi Javed says she has 'mad respect' for Kangana Ranaut after actress calls her 'pure and unique'
Kangana Rananut- Urfi Javed

After Kangana Ranaut praised Urfi Javed for her attitude and fashion statements, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant went through a change of heart, and she's impressed with Ranaut. The war of words between Urfi and Kangana never took an ugly turn, as Dhakkad actress appreciated Uorfi. 

After Kangana called Urfi 'pure and unique,' the Splitisvilla contestant reacted to her words, and wrote on her Twitter, "Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today (red rose and heart emoji)." 

Here's the tweet

Kangana took her tweet and stated, "I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day (folding hands emoji)." 

Here's Kangana's reply

Kangana will next be seen in her directorial debut Emergency. 

