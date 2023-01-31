Urfi Javed says she has 'mad respect' for Kangana Ranaut after actress calls her 'pure and unique'

Kangana Rananut- Urfi Javed

After Kangana Ranaut praised Urfi Javed for her attitude and fashion statements, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant went through a change of heart, and she's impressed with Ranaut. The war of words between Urfi and Kangana never took an ugly turn, as Dhakkad actress appreciated Uorfi.

After Kangana called Urfi 'pure and unique,' the Splitisvilla contestant reacted to her words, and wrote on her Twitter, "Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today (red rose and heart emoji)."

Here's the tweet

Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today https://t.co/hIX5ZvAvBh — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 31, 2023

Kangana took her tweet and stated, "I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day (folding hands emoji)."

Here's Kangana's reply

I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day https://t.co/7nm5omfnSe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

Kangana will next be seen in her directorial debut Emergency.