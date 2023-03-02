Search icon
UP police files FIR against Gauri Khan in Lucknow over property purchase

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan. The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

File Photo

An FIR has been filed against Gauri Khan, designer, and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The case against Gauri was registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint was filed by a Mumbai resident, identified as Jaswant Shah, who alleged that the company -- of which Gauri was the brand ambassador -- failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan. The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

