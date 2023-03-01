Search icon
List of upcoming Telugu movie releases in March 2023, from Dasara, Kabzaa to Bedurulanka 2012

Starring Nani and Keerthi Suresh, Dasara is based on the events that transpired in Singareni coal mines near Telangana’s Godavarikhani. Written and directed by Srikanth Odhela, the film will release on March 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

List of upcoming Telugu movie releases in March 2023, from Dasara, Kabzaa to Bedurulanka 2012
File Photo

2023 has begun on a good note for the Telugu film industry. Many films such as Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, and SIR have had a successful run at the box office after their release in January and February. 

Today, we will list out a few Telugu movies that are all set to release in March 2023. 

Balagam releasing on March 3, 2023

Balagam stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyan Ram in the leading roles and narrates the story of the life of residents of a Telangana village. Directed by Venu Yeldandi, Balagam is slated to release on March 3.

CSI Sanatan releasing on March 10, 2023

CSI Sanatan, directed by Sivashankar Dev and starring Koushik Mahata, Aadi, and Nandina Rai, is a crime thriller that tells the story of a brave investigator whose life turns upside down during a case. CSI Sanatan is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 10. 

Kabzaa releasing on March 17, 2023 

Kabzaa is an action drama film starring Upendra, Sudeep, and Shriya Saran in lead roles. The film, written and directed by R Chandru, is set between 1942 to 1947 and will release on March 17. 

Bedurulanka 2012 releasing on March 22, 2023 

Bedurulanka 2012 features Neha Shetty, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Ajay Ghosh. It is based on the rumoured 'End of the World in 2012' concept and is all set to release on March 22. 

Das ka Dhamki releasing on March 22, 2023 

Das Ka Dhamki is an action movie and stars Vishwak Sen in a dual role. The film is also directed by him. The film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rao Ramesh and is set to release in cinemas on March 22.

Dasara releasing on March 30, 2023 

Starring Nani and Keerthi Suresh, Dasara is based on the events that transpired in Singareni coal mines near Telangana’s Godavarikhani. Written and directed by Srikanth Odhela, the film will release on March 30. 

