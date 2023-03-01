Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos

Nysa Devgan's photos and videos in sexy outfits go viral within minutes on social media.
Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol's daughter, is always grabbing headlines in the news as she is often spotted partying with multiple star kids. Her photos and videos in sexy outfits go viral within minutes on social media.
Nysa's close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, last month, shared a carousel of photos where the BFF gang could be seen chilling and partying together. The pictures had Orry at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa and other friends.
1. Nysa Devgan's looks bold in green bodycon dress
Orry shared another photo in which Nysa Nevgan could be seen posing with Tania Shroff. Nysa chose to wear a bold green bodycon dress and looked stunning with her hair tied halfway up.
2. Nysa Devgan poses with Orry and friends
In one of the photos, clicked at an event, Nysa Devgan could be seen showing off her sultry looks as he posed with Orry and a few other friends.
3. Nysa Devgan's stunning off-shoulder golden dress
For the night, Nysa Devgan decided to get glammed up in an off-shoulder golden dress. The star kid looked stunning in her gown.
4. Nysa Devgan's shocking transformation
Nysa Devgan has had an unbelievable physical transformation over the years and she looks completely unrecognisable from her old photos. Nysa finished her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai and went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia.
5. Nysa Devgan's college education
Nysa Devgan, who is a popular face among the star kids now, is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.