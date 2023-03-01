Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Virat Kohli dances on field as Ravindra Jadeja takes Travis Head's wicket, video goes viral

After Jadeja took the wicket, Virat Kohli was seen dancing and doing unique actions which were all captured on video and are now going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli dances on field as Ravindra Jadeja takes Travis Head's wicket, video goes viral
Photo via Twitter

During the third test match in Indore today, Virat Kohli, who scored 22 runs in the first innings against Australia, was spotted celebrating and dancing after Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket at Holkar Stadium. Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, opted to bat, and Australia later bowled out India for 109 runs before lunch, thanks to their spinners.

READ | School Holidays: How many days will schools be closed in March including Holi? See complete list

During the Indian balling attack, Ravindra Jadeja, India's star all-rounder, took a quick wicket of Travis Head through his magical spin. After Jadeja took the wicket, Virat Kohli was seen dancing and doing unique actions which were all captured on video and are now going viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here 

As for the Indian batting, taking advantage of the playing conditions, Kuhnemann set the ball rolling for an Indian collapse and ended up with 5/16 in nine overs.

READ | List of upcoming Telugu movie releases in March 2023, from Dasara, Kabzaa to Bedurulanka 2012

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon took 3 and Todd Murphy took 1 wicket as Australia's spinners wreaked havoc. India was all out for 109 in 33.2 overs, making it the team's lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017. 

India vs Australia 3rd Test Match: At a glance 

India all out for 109 in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35). 

Australia 71/1 in 22 overs (Usman Khawaja 33 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 16 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28) by 38 runs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.