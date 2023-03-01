Watch: Virat Kohli dances on field as Ravindra Jadeja takes Travis Head's wicket, video goes viral

Photo via Twitter

During the third test match in Indore today, Virat Kohli, who scored 22 runs in the first innings against Australia, was spotted celebrating and dancing after Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket at Holkar Stadium. Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, opted to bat, and Australia later bowled out India for 109 runs before lunch, thanks to their spinners.

During the Indian balling attack, Ravindra Jadeja, India's star all-rounder, took a quick wicket of Travis Head through his magical spin. After Jadeja took the wicket, Virat Kohli was seen dancing and doing unique actions which were all captured on video and are now going viral on social media.

As for the Indian batting, taking advantage of the playing conditions, Kuhnemann set the ball rolling for an Indian collapse and ended up with 5/16 in nine overs.

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon took 3 and Todd Murphy took 1 wicket as Australia's spinners wreaked havoc. India was all out for 109 in 33.2 overs, making it the team's lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Match: At a glance

India all out for 109 in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 71/1 in 22 overs (Usman Khawaja 33 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 16 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28) by 38 runs.